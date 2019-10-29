Crime

Horry County police charge man with murder in connection to missing person case

A person has been charged with murder in connection to the killing of a man reported missing in August.

On Tuesday, Horry County police announced the arrest of Darrell Demarcus Land, 31, of Blythewood. He is currently being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Arnold Jamal Bennett, 36, was reported missing to the Myrtle Beach Police Department and then the Horry County Police Department in August. His remains were later found by Sand Ridge Drive in the Little River area.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  