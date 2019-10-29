Crime
Horry County police charge man with murder in connection to missing person case
A person has been charged with murder in connection to the killing of a man reported missing in August.
On Tuesday, Horry County police announced the arrest of Darrell Demarcus Land, 31, of Blythewood. He is currently being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Arnold Jamal Bennett, 36, was reported missing to the Myrtle Beach Police Department and then the Horry County Police Department in August. His remains were later found by Sand Ridge Drive in the Little River area.
Comments