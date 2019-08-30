Crime
Suspected human remains found in North Myrtle Beach area, Horry County police say
Possible human remains were found off Robert Edge Parkway on Friday morning, according to Horry County police Spokeswoman Kelly Moore.
The scene is near Old Sanders Drive, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.
Horry County police are in the area, and an active investigation is ongoing outside of the North Myrtle Beach, Moore said. It’s suspected the remains are human, but the Horry County Coroner’s Office will make that determination, she said.
There has been no further release of information about the remains or the person’s identity.
