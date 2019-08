Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing Myrtle Beach man Wednesday afternoon.

Arnold Bennett, 36, was last seen Aug. 7 near his home on 4th Avenue North in the City of Myrtle Beach, according to HCPD. He may have been seen the same day he was reported missing on Livingston Circle in Little River.

Anyone with information about Bennett’s whereabouts should call local police.

