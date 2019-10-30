There’s been 3 shootings in northern Horry County in the past month. Here’s the latest

A man was shot inside a car in the Longs area on Wednesday morning, marking the third shooting in the area in weeks.

Horry County Spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said there is no connection between the shootings at this time.

Shortly after midnight, officers went to a hospital for a person with a gunshot wound. The victim said he was shot in a car on Honey Road, according to a police report.

A witness drove the victim to the hospital. Neither the victim, nor the witness could provide the police with details about the suspects, according to the report.

The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, the report states.

Honey Road is off Pine Needle Drive and S.C. Highway 9 in the Longs area. On Oct. 14, a Pine Needle Drive resident reported they came home from work to find bullet holes in their house.

On Oct. 10, a 5-year-old was shot in a S.C. Highway 746 home, near Log Cabin Road. That home is located near Loris about 10 miles from Pine Needle Drive.