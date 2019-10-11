5-year-old injured after shot fired into a Loris home overnight

SHARE COPY LINK

A 5-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shot was fired into a home in the Loris area.

Horry County police responded to the 2300 block of S.C. Highway 746, near Log Cabin Road, for the reported shooting. Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, according to Horry Police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskova.

Police were told the child was hit by a shot fired into the home, according to Moskov.

The child went to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to Moskov.

Horry County police continue to investigate the shooting.