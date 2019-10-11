Crime

5-year-old injured after shot fired into a Loris home overnight

A 5-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shot was fired into a home in the Loris area.

Horry County police responded to the 2300 block of S.C. Highway 746, near Log Cabin Road, for the reported shooting. Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, according to Horry Police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskova.

Police were told the child was hit by a shot fired into the home, according to Moskov.

The child went to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to Moskov.

Horry County police continue to investigate the shooting.

Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  