Crime

Longs area residents come home to find bullet holes in their house, report states

Horry County police.
Horry County police. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Residents of a Longs area home returned home late last week to find several bullet holes in their residence, according to a police report.

Horry County police officers responded to Pine Needle Drive around 5 p.m. for the reported incident. A victim said they left for work around 6:30 a.m. and returned home in the evening and noticed four bullet holes on the front side of the home, according to the report.

There were also two exit holes at the back of the home, according to the report.

The victim’s wife received a phone call around lunch from a witness who said suspects were shooting in front of the home, according to the report.

There is no suspect information listed in the report.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  