County says this North Myrtle Beach property was home to violence, meth sales

A North Myrtle Beach rental property is a haven for violence and drug dealers, county leaders claim, and they want to shut it down.

However, a lawyer for the 38th Avenue South rental blasted the effort, calling it an “unconstitutional taking” of private property.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson filed in Horry County court a request to close 503 38th Ave. S. in North Myrtle Beach. A private law firm hired by the county handled the filing.

Joe Rideoutte Jr. owns the 38th Avenue South rental, and he has been targeted in other filings over “nuisance” properties. One was the “yellow house” — which has since been painted teal — on 5th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. That property has closed, according to court paperwork.

The county served a nuisance notice on the North Myrtle Beach property on Oct. 9, according to the filing. The county is now asking an Horry County judge for permission to close the rental.

County officials say the property opened in early 2018, and North Myrtle Beach police have responded to calls for assault and disorderly conduct. A month ago, police used a confidential informant to buy meth multiple times from residents, officials say.

Neighbors also complained about nuisance activity, according to the filing.

“Acts and conduct which occur on the premises are offensive to public decency, morals, peace and health and constitute a public nuisance,” the filing reads.

Bert von Herrmann represents Rideoutte and provided a statement to The Sun News about the county’s efforts.

“The overreaching of our government in civil forfeiture, that has been declared unconstitutional, is only exacerbated by the solicitor’s office in the unconstitutional taking of the private property or the use by the citizens.” von Herrmann said. “It is a poor use of taxpayers’ resources for the solicitor to hire attorneys not employed by the county, of which he supervises over 25 qualified lawyers. All in an effort to take property from those people that cannot afford to fight”.

Earlier this month, Horry County Judge Steven John ruled the state’s forfeiture law unconstitutional. That ruling was in a case where the county sought to keep money during a drug arrest. South Carolina’s civil forfeiture has come under scrutiny after news reports about the practice.