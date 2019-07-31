Myrtle Beach called this motel a ‘nuisance,’ but it just scored a major court victory

A brief explanation of civil lawsuits and where to file them Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury.

A circuit court judge reversed a decision by a Myrtle Beach “hearing officer” related to declaring the Lancer motel a nuisance and closing the business.

City of Myrtle Beach officials sought to shut down the Lancer, 606 N. Kings Highway, after police responded more than 1,000 times over three years. The Lancer’s owners appealed the closure to a city-appointed “hearing officer” who upheld the Myrtle Beach request.

That decision was appealed to Horry County Circuit Court. Last week, Judge Benjamin Culbertson issued an order that stated the “hearing officer” lacked jurisdiction to determine the existence of a public nuisance.

The full order has yet to be submitted and approved by the judge.

The current status of the Lancer is in limbo as the city could theoretically continue with its nuisance efforts; however, it isn’t clear to whom the motel owners would appeal. The motel owners’ attorney Russell Long did not respond in time for this report. City spokesman Mark Kruea declined to comment on pending litigation as the final order has not been submitted.

On Thursday, a receptionist at the Lancer Motel said they were open and had available rooms.

Myrtle Beach code — piggybacking off state law — allows the city to declare a property a nuisance. In February, city officials provided notice that the Lancer Motel met the criteria and ordered the motel close within 30 days. Authorities say there were more than 300 calls at the 59-room motel between February and December 2018, according to court paperwork.

“These calls involved the same criminal activity: drugs and alcohol, larceny, prostitution, disturbances to the peace and fighting,” a city-written court document states.

Similar hotels had fewer calls with 167 calls at the Gazebo Inn during the same period and 49 calls at the Beach House Resort, city officials said.

There were also 13 drug overdoses at the Lancer between 2015 and 2018, according to the filing.

After being served the notice, the Lancer’s owners requested an appeal with City Manager John Pedersen. Pedersen appointed the “hearing officer” to oversee the appeal, according to court records. That hearing officer also ruled the motel was a nuisance and must close.