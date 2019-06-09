An apartment complex housed a gang, drugs. Now it will be covered in police tape

A brief explanation of civil lawsuits Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury.

An Atlantic Beach housing complex where gang members lived and sold drugs will close for one year.

The owners of Ocean Apartments on 31st Avenue reached an agreement with Horry County and will close, according to a court order.

The county filed a lawsuit against Ocean Apartments and its owner Dean Mabie earlier this year. The county called the complex a nuisance and said it housed gang members, conducted drug sales and was the site of a shooting.

During one raid, police obtained 2.6 pounds of marijuana, 50 grams of crack cocaine, 18 grams of cocaine, 20 hydrocodone pills, and three stolen handguns, according to court records.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“All of the drug dealing tenants are members of the Bloods street gang, and drug dealing tenants frequently accepted guns in exchange for drugs,” court records read.





Last week, the sides reached an agreement that will close the complex and force all the tenants — except one security guard — to vacate.

Horry County police will be allowed to secure the premises, which could include putting up barriers, according to the order. Police tape will also be strung across all the rooms at the complex.

Those who trespass will be subject to contempt of court or other punishments.