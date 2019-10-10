He went back for his cellphone, that’s when the shooting started, police said

SHARE COPY LINK

A man trying to retrieve his cellphone was grazed in the chin by a bullet, and now the suspected shooter faces decades in prison.

This week, Horry County police charged Jeremy Isaiah Jeffers, 28, with attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and third-degree assault and battery. He is being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond set on three charges.

On Oct. 6, an officer went to Seacoast hospital’s emergency room for a reported victim of a shooting. The shooting happened near S.C. Highway 90 and Old Chesterfield Road in the Longs area, according to a police report.

A witness said she took the victim to the area to get his cellphone that he left the night before, according to the report.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The victim walked toward a shed where Jeffers stayed, which is when Jeffers began shooting and chasing the victim around the yard, the witness told the police.

The victim was hit in the face and ran back to the vehicle. The witnesses and the victim then drove to the hospital. The victim had a cut to his chin where he was struck by a bullet, according to the report.

When police officers went to the reported scene, they found the empty shed, according to the report. Jeffers returned a short time later and was detained.

Attempted murder is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.