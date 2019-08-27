Good Samaritan helps man beaten, shot, left in woods: Horry County police report says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Good Samaritan provided help to a man who was beaten, shot and left in a Conway area woods, according to a police report.

Horry County police responded to the Conway Medical Center around 7 p.m. Monday for a report of a person shot.

The victim said he was walking on S.C. Highway 319 when an unknown vehicle stopped, and three men began to chase him, according to the report.

The victim only remembered the men “jumping him,” and he was knocked out. The victim said he woke up in a wooded area, according to the report.

A witness said he saw the victim limping on S.C. 319 and gave him a ride to the hospital, according to the report. The witness only knew the victim through social media. Neither man could provide the location where the alleged attack happened.

Doctors told the officer that the victim was shot in the leg, according to the report.

The victim told police he did not want to pursue charges and there was no suspect information included in the report.