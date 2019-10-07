Shootout in Myrtle Beach neighborhood leads to attempted murder charges

SHARE COPY LINK

Three people now face charges in connection to a shootout at a neighborhood off Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Myrtle Beach police responded to Grey Street around 1 p.m. on Sept. 11 for a report of shots fired. Officers determined that Micah Vereen and Akylee Weaver II got into a fight and started to shoot at each other, according to arrest warrants.

Weaver, 22, and Vereen, 23, were both charged with attempted murder, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Vereen was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday. He is being held on $190,000 bond. Weaver was arrested Sept. 27.

Police also charged Kelly O’Hearn with obstruction of justice in connection to the incident. Warrants say O’Hearn, who also was arrested Sept. 27, initially told officers that her security camera in the Grey Street area did not work. But, authorities determined it was operational and had evidence that would have helped their investigation.

Vereen was also charged with several drug crimes in connection to an August operation on Grey Street. Members of the Street Crimes Unit started the investigation and seized nominal amounts of heroin, hashish and cocaine, according to a report. Three other people were also named as suspects in that incident.