They were walking into a Myrtle Beach area Dollar Tree when a suspect mugged them

Two people reported they were the victims of a mugging while walking into a Myrtle Beach area Dollar Tree.

The incident happened at a Kings Road Dollar Tree, according to an Horry County police report, around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The report classifies the incident as a strong-armed robbery.

A 66-year-old woman said she and another person were walking into the store when she felt something pull on her purse, according to the report. The victim was pushed to the ground and her purse’s contents spilled out.

The other person said they felt a tug on her purse, but hung on to it, according to the report.

A witness said he was standing by his truck when he heard the women scream and saw the attempted robbery, according to the report. Police did not release any details of possible suspects in the case.