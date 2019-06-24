Police seek help identifying three people who tried to arm rob a Dollar General

How long you could spend in jail for armed robbery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina.

Police are searching for three suspects they say tried to rob an area Dollar General.

The robbery happened on June 20 at the Dollar General on Highway 701 South around 9:15 p.m. The suspects did not get any money nor merchandise from the business, according to a police report.

One of the suspects had on a one-piece, hooded coverall suit, gloves and a red bandana over his face, according to the report. In surveillance video, the clothing appears to look similar a HAZMAT suit. Another suspect wore a gray hood sweatshirt, black pants, gloves and had a white bandana over his face. The third suspect wore all black and gloves and also had a bandana over his face.

While the suspects’ faces were covered, police say they were black men.

The store’s manager told police that three suspects entered the store and at least one was armed. One of the suspects hit the manager in the head during the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (843) 915-8057.