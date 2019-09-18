Defense rests in Sidney Moorer case as both sides prepare for closing remarks

Video shows Tammy and Sidney Moorer cleaning a truck Horry County Lt. Peter Cestare testifies about a video that shows Sidney and Tammy Moorer cleaning a truck days after Heather Elvis went missing in 2013. The video was shown during Sidney Moorer's trial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Lt. Peter Cestare testifies about a video that shows Sidney and Tammy Moorer cleaning a truck days after Heather Elvis went missing in 2013. The video was shown during Sidney Moorer's trial.

The evidentiary portion of Sidney Moorer’s trial concluded Wednesday morning as the prosecution and defense began making their closing remarks to the jury.

The defense called just one witness Wednesday in an attempt to cast doubt on the thoroughness of the police’s investigation.

Sidney and Tammy Moorer were charged with kidnapping related to the disappearance of Heather Elvis on Dec. 18, 2013. Elvis was last tracked to Peachtree Landing during the early morning hours. She has not been seen since.

Prosecutors say Tammy Moorer grew jealous over an affair between Sidney Moorer and Elvis. Authorities believe the Moorers lured Elvis to the landing where they kidnapped her. A jury convicted Tammy Moorer last year, and she is serving 30 years in prison.

The first trial for Sidney Moorer ended in a hung jury. He later was found guilty of obstruction of justice and sentenced to 10 years in prison. His retrial in Horry County on the kidnapping charges started last week.

Sidney Moorer’s defense attorneys described the police investigation as rushed because of community interest in the case.

Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

The defense called North Myrtle Beach Police Detective Will Lynch, who had extracted cellphone records from Jerry Stevens, a former friend and coworker of Elvis.

The records showed that Stevens and Elvis had a sexual relationship, and the two had been texting about meeting as recently as Dec. 16, 2013, just days before she went missing.

Assistant Solicitor Nancy Livesay emphasized in her questioning that the two did not communicate on Dec. 17 or 18, and the prosecution called Stevens as a witness in response.

Stevens explained that he spoke to police twice after Elvis went missing, though defense attorney James Galmore’s questioning showed police never searched his home or car and never asked for his DNA swab.

Sidney Moorer elected not to take the stand, and the case is expected to be handed to the jury for a final decision by the end of Wednesday.