‘We believed it was a pickup truck’: Moorer trial focus shifts to headlights

The spotlight turned on headlights — more specifically, the headlights of Sidney and Tammy Moorer’s truck — during Friday testimony at a trial related to Heather Elvis’ disappearance.

An expert in headlight patterns spent hours on the witness stand as the state continued to present its case against Sidney Moorer.

Sidney Moorer and Tammy Moorer were charged with kidnapping and conspiracy in connection to Heather Elvis’ disappearance in 2013. Tammy Moorer was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The first trial for Sidney Moorer ended in a hung jury. A jury found him guilty of obstruction of justice in the case and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Tammy Moorer grew jealous over an affair between Sidney Moorer and Elvis. They say the Moorers lured her to Peachtree Landing on Dec. 18, 2013, which is where Elvis went missing. Elvis has not been seen since.

Sidney Moorer’s attorneys described the police investigation as rushed because of community interest in the disappearance.

South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Jeremy Leach testified he was asked to help Horry County police in its investigation. He said they reviewed surveillance video from near the landing to identify a suspect vehicle.

“We believed it was a pickup truck,” Leach said.

Prosecutors say that truck on video heading to and from the landing belonged to the Moorers.

Grant Fredericks has become well-known throughout all the trials. He is an expert in headlight patterns and again spoke about his findings on Friday.

He told the jury about how he reviewed headlights of various makes and models of trucks. He said the pattern of light depends on the damage to the lens, if the bulbs shift and other factors.

“No vehicle shares the same headlight spread pattern,” he said.

Fredericks said based on his study of the headlight pattern of the truck in the video, it belonged to the Moorers.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Jarrett Bouchette questioned Fredericks’ expertise and training. He also said there was no large-scale modeling of the popular Ford 150 truck.

Police visit the Moorers

Horry County police Lt. Peter Cestare also testified on Friday. He said he and other officers went to the Moorers’ residence after Elvis went missing. Cestare said they saw a shotgun shell, cement mix, cleaners and a tarp at the property.

“It just kind of struck me as odd,” Cestare said.

Cestare said he took the photograph because it gained his interest. The investigators also took pictures inside the home. Investigators had permission to enter the house, but not to go through drawers or cabinets.

There were also what appeared to be surveillance cameras inside and outside the home, Cestare said.