Sidney Moorer was back on trial Monday after a weekend break. Here is what happened.

Video shows Tammy and Sidney Moorer cleaning a truck Horry County Lt. Peter Cestare testifies about a video that shows Sidney and Tammy Moorer cleaning a truck days after Heather Elvis went missing in 2013. The video was shown during Sidney Moorer's trial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Lt. Peter Cestare testifies about a video that shows Sidney and Tammy Moorer cleaning a truck days after Heather Elvis went missing in 2013. The video was shown during Sidney Moorer's trial.

The state rested its case against Sidney Moorer after a week of testimony, a move that allowed the defense to start calling witnesses.

State prosecutors rested their case on Monday after five days of testimony. Sidney and Tammy Moorer were charged with kidnapping related to the disappearance of Heather Elvis on Dec. 18, 2013.

Elvis was last tracked to Peachtree Landing during the early morning hours. She has not been seen since.

Prosecutors say Tammy Moorer grew jealous over an affair between Sidney Moorer and Elvis. Authorities believe the Moorers lured Elvis to the landing where they kidnapped her. A jury convicted Tammy Moorer last year, and she is serving 30 years in prison.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The first trial for Sidney Moorer ended in a hung jury. He later was found guilty of obstruction of justice and sentenced to 10 years in prison. His retrial in Horry County on the kidnapping charges started last week.

Sidney Moorer’s defense attorneys described the police investigation as rushed because of community interest in the case.

Last week, the state played a never-before-seen video that showed Sidney Moorer and Tammy Moorer cleaning their truck. The video was shot by surveillance cameras on the Moorer property five days after Elvis went missing.

The video lasted hours and included the Moorers disposing of the cleaning rags in a “burn pile.”

Jacob Mouton was friends with one of the Moorer children and spent time at their house. He said he saw the surveillance system monitor in Tammy’s and Sidney’s bedroom. He also said he never saw the Moorers clean their vehicle during one of his visits.

“Had you seen Sidney and Tammy wash their truck?” Senior Assistant Solicitor Nancy Livesay asked.

“Never,” Mouton said on Monday.

The state previously introduced police photographs taken from when police visited the their house. One photo included a shotgun shell, cement and cleaning supplies on the Moorer property. During cross-examination, Mouton said it was not unusual to see a shell casing at the Moorer house as they went hunting.

Tammy Moorer’s cousin Donald Demarino also testified. He told the jury that Sidney Moorer showed him a photo after Elvis went missing. The photo reportedly showed Elvis, and Demarino said the image upset him.

Sidney Moorer’s defense attorney James Galmore questioned Demarino about his extensive criminal history. Demarino is currently in J. Reuben Long on a host of charges. Galmore also said that Demarino told his mother he made up the story about the photo.

Demarino told the jury the state did not offer leniency in exchange for his testimony and he came forward to help the case.

“Cause it’s the right thing,” Demarino said.