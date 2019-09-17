Police: He was leaving a friend’s Myrtle Beach home when a suspect held a gun to his head

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man’s jewelry and vehicle were stolen during a Myrtle Beach armed robbery, and police are searching for the suspect.

Officers responded to Mr. Joe White Avenue around 10:45 p.m. for a reported armed robbery, according to a police report. The victim said he was visiting a friend in the Sandygate Village on Osceola Street, and as he went back to his car, a suspect held a gun to his head.

The victim said the suspect grabbed him by his necklaces and demanded all his jewelry or he was going to “pop him,” according to the report.

The suspect took the victim’s car keys out of his hand, pushed the victim, and said he was going to shoot him, according to the report. The suspect fled the area in the victim’s 2006 Jeep, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Three gold necklaces and a one gold bracelet were also stolen from the victim.

Police say the suspect is a black man between 25 and 35 years old. He was about 6-feet-5-inches tall and weighed 250 pounds. He wore a blue, Golden State Warriors jersey and a towel over his head to conceal his face.