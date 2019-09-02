A man was nearly robbed in his car in Myrtle Beach while his window was open, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man left his car window down while waiting outside a Myrtle Beach house. And one man saw it as an opportunity to steal money, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

After 10 p.m. Sunday, the 22-year-old victim said he was sitting in his car on 5th Ave South when he felt someone grab him. It was an unknown man who began demanding the victim give him all his money, police said.

The victim managed to push himself out of the robber’s grasp and went inside the house to call police. The unsuccessful robber drove off in a 1990s silver Honda Civic, the report states.

No money was actually taken from the victim, and the police have not identified any suspects in the case.