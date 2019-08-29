Date gone bad: How a few drinks in Myrtle Beach led to a man being robbed in his hotel

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

What started as a few drinks at a Broadway at the Beach bar turned into a robbery situation at the Atlantic Hotel North, authorities said.

Myrtle Beach officers responded to the hotel on the 400 block of Ocean Boulevard Wednesday after a man said strangers took $600 and a Samsung Galaxy cellphone from him, according to the police report.

The victim said he met a woman at a bar and invited her to spend the night with him. The following day he went to the beach and came back to find the woman sitting outside. He asked her for the room key because he needed to shower.

While he was in the shower he heard a banging on the hotel room’s door. When he got out of the shower, he saw the woman and two other men sitting in the room. The police report said the three all started demanding money from the victim and took his cellphone.

The woman then held an object to the victim’s neck. The victim managed to escape and used another hotel resident’s cellphone to call for help. He later found his wallet behind a dumpster with $600 missing.

The police report said the victim had minor injuries to his cheek and throat. No arrests were made in the case as of Thursday.