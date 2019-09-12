Here is how the third day of testimony unfolded in the Sidney Moorer kidnapping trial

Sidney and Tammy Moorer are in prison for charges related to disappearance of Heather Elvis. Husband and wife, Sidney and Tammy Moorer are currently serving prison sentences for different charges related to the disappearance of Heather Elvis in 2013. Sidney may get a retrial for his kidnapping charges as early as August 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Husband and wife, Sidney and Tammy Moorer are currently serving prison sentences for different charges related to the disappearance of Heather Elvis in 2013. Sidney may get a retrial for his kidnapping charges as early as August 2019.

In what has become an almost play rehashing ­– though moving at a quicker pace – of the Tammy Moorer trial, testimony continued on Thursday in Sidney Moorer’s trial.

The Moorers were charged in connection to the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis. Tammy Moorer was convicted of kidnapping and conspiracy in October 2018 and sentenced to 30 years in prison. Sidney Moorer is facing trial in Horry County this week on the same charges.

Prosecutors say Tammy Moorer grew jealous over an affair between her husband Sidney Moorer and Elvis, and the two lured Elvis to Peachtree Landing on Dec. 18, 2013, where they kidnapped her. Elvis has not been seen since.

Sidney Moorer’s attorneys have said the police rushed to make an arrest because of community interest in the case.

A previous trial on kidnapping charges against Sidney Moorer ended in a hung jury. He was convicted of obstruction of justice in connection to the case and is currently serving 10 years in prison.

Many of the witnesses in Sidney’s second kidnapping trial, so far, were also called by the state during Tammy’s trial, and many in the same order. It has included Elvis’ coworkers, friends, police and data experts. Officers and cell phone analysts took the stand on Thursday.

Will Lynch, a North Myrtle Beach police officer, assisted Horry County police in the investigation by taking data off the Moorer’s cell phones.

He detailed text messages sent from Sidney Moorer’s phone. Some of the messages were explicit and believed to be sent by Tammy Moorer to a teen. Those messages were deleted from the phone, but Lynch said they recovered them through a computer program.

There were also text messages between phones that belonged to Sidney and Tammy Moorer around the time Elvis went missing. One was Tammy Moorer’s phone asking Sidney Moorer’s phone for potstickers and orange juice.

During cross-examination, Lynch admitted he was only asked to review the Moorer’s phone records. He did not look at the phone of the man who was on a date with Elvis hours before she went missing and other men she knew.

Thursday also included testimony about a black, pick-up truck the Moorers owned when Elvis went missing.

Joyce Aland lives along S.C. highway 814 and near Peachtree Landing. She said after seeing news reports, she contacted police as she realized her home surveillance might have recorded a person of interest in the case.

“If they were going that way, they would have probably passed by my house and I have cameras,” Aland said.

Her video showed a black truck passing her house and heading to and from Peachtree Landing around 3:45 a.m. That was also the time Elvis’ phone was last tracked to the landing. Prosecutors said the truck in that video is the one the Moorer’s owned.