Sidney Moorer kidnapping trial ready for opening arguments. Here’s what happened on Day 1

Opening statements are expected on Tuesday in Sidney Moorer’s trial on charges related to the disappearance of Heather Elvis.

On Monday, the parties selected a jury and argued some minor, legal issues ahead of the actual trial.

The jury selection only took hours, compared to about a full day for his wife and co-defendant Tammy Moorer. A panel of seven women and seven men will decide if Sidney Moorer is guilty of kidnapping and conspiracy related to Elvis’ disappearance in 2013.

The Horry County trial is expected to last a couple of weeks.

Members of the media were not allowed in the courtroom during jury selection, and officials said it was because of space. That seems to violate a 2010 Supreme Court decision that found jury selection should be public and lack of space is not a reason to close a courtroom. The media was later allowed in to see the end of the jury selection.

After the jury left for the day, attorneys for the defense and state argued whether a statement Sidney Moorer made to police during the investigation can be used as evidence. Judge Markley Dennis declined on Monday to rule on that issue.

Sidney Moorer’s first trial, held in Georgetown in 2016, ended in a hung jury. A jury convicted Sidney Moorer of obstruction of justice in connection to the case and a judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison. His first attempt at parole was denied in December.

Elvis went missing in December 2013 and her last known whereabouts were at Peachtree Landing in the Socastee area. She has not been seen since.

Prosecutors say Sidney’s wife, Tammy, grew jealous over an affair between Sidney and Elvis. The state contends the Moorers lured Elvis to the landing. Cellphone evidence tracked Elvis to the landing and video surveillance showed a truck believed to belong to the Moorers traveling to and from the same area around the time Elvis went missing.

The Moorers have maintained their innocence in the case.

Tammy Moorer was convicted of kidnapping and conspiracy in October following a three-week trial and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Her trial included testimony from Elvis’ friends, police and forensic experts.