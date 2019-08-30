Two Horry County men face dozens of child pornography charges

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

Two Horry County men face nearly 30 combined charges for possession of child pornography.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s office announced charges against Lee Grant Cook, 27, of Myrtle Beach and Paul Vick, 69, of North Myrtle Beach on Friday. Cook faces three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Vick was charged with seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Each of the counts can be punished by up to 10 years in prison.

According to the Attorney’s General Office, both men had multiple and distributed files of child pornography.

Cook was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday morning.