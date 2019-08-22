Crime

Little River man charged in connection to child pornography distribution

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days

Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. By
Up Next
Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. By

A Little River man distributed child pornography and now faces a decade in prison, state investigators say.

Jeffrey Dale Vereen, 26, was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office. He was arrested on Thursday and remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

State investigators say Vereen distributed child pornography. The Attorney General’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Their case started after a report from the National Center from Missing and Exploited Children that led investigators to Vereen.

Second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  