Little River man charged in connection to child pornography distribution

A Little River man distributed child pornography and now faces a decade in prison, state investigators say.

Jeffrey Dale Vereen, 26, was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office. He was arrested on Thursday and remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

State investigators say Vereen distributed child pornography. The Attorney General’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Their case started after a report from the National Center from Missing and Exploited Children that led investigators to Vereen.

Second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.