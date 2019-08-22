Crime
Little River man charged in connection to child pornography distribution
A Little River man distributed child pornography and now faces a decade in prison, state investigators say.
Jeffrey Dale Vereen, 26, was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office. He was arrested on Thursday and remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond.
State investigators say Vereen distributed child pornography. The Attorney General’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted in the investigation.
Their case started after a report from the National Center from Missing and Exploited Children that led investigators to Vereen.
Second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
