Registered sex offender in Horry County charged for having child porn, officials say

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

An Horry County man — who is listed on the state’s sex offender registry — faces decades in prison for possessing child pornography, investigators say.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday charges against Thomas Daniel Hamm, 38, of Galivants Ferry. He faces 11 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hamm was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday.

Hamm possessed and distributed child pornography, according to the attorney general’s office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In 2003, Hamm was convicted in North Carolina for indecent liberty with a minor, according to the South Carolina Sex Offender Registry.

Second- and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor are both punishable by up to 10 years incarceration.