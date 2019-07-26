Crime
Registered sex offender in Horry County charged for having child porn, officials say
An Horry County man — who is listed on the state’s sex offender registry — faces decades in prison for possessing child pornography, investigators say.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday charges against Thomas Daniel Hamm, 38, of Galivants Ferry. He faces 11 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Hamm was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday.
Hamm possessed and distributed child pornography, according to the attorney general’s office.
In 2003, Hamm was convicted in North Carolina for indecent liberty with a minor, according to the South Carolina Sex Offender Registry.
Second- and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor are both punishable by up to 10 years incarceration.
