Galivants Ferry man arrested after shooting elderly man in Loris, police say

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

An elderly man was shot in the leg and a month later police charged a Galivants Ferry man with his attempted murder, according to an arrest report.

Horry County police arrested Pierre Andrew Goff, 32, on Friday. Goff was booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday morning and released Saturday afternoon on $40,000 bond.





According to the report, officers responded to Bennet Loop in the Loris area of Horry County on May 11 after a reported shooting. Officers were told a 66-year-old victim was shot in the leg and taken to McLeod Loris Hospital, the report said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Horry County detectives also responded to the scene.

Attempted murder is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.