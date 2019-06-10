Crime
Galivants Ferry man arrested after shooting elderly man in Loris, police say
An elderly man was shot in the leg and a month later police charged a Galivants Ferry man with his attempted murder, according to an arrest report.
Horry County police arrested Pierre Andrew Goff, 32, on Friday. Goff was booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday morning and released Saturday afternoon on $40,000 bond.
According to the report, officers responded to Bennet Loop in the Loris area of Horry County on May 11 after a reported shooting. Officers were told a 66-year-old victim was shot in the leg and taken to McLeod Loris Hospital, the report said.
Horry County detectives also responded to the scene.
Attempted murder is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
