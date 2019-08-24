Horry County police charge man with attempted murder in connection to stabbing

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A 29-year-old man faces up to 30 years in prison in connection to Friday night stabbing.

Horry County police arrested Jeffrey Price on Saturday near the intersection of S.C. Highway 22 and S.C. Highway 19, according to Horry County spokeswoman Kelly Moore. Police charged Price with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery.

Horry County police responded to a reported stabbing around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, according to a police report. The location of the incident was redacted in the report.

Officers found one victim in a bathroom of a home with several cuts to her face, arms and upper torso. The victim told police that Price just attacked her with a knife and she didn’t know why, according to the report.

A broken, silver steak knife was tangled in the victim’s hair, according to the report.

A second victim was also at the home and was bleeding from two cuts. He told police Price punched him in the head and chest as he tried to stop the suspect from fleeing.

Attempted murder is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Price is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.