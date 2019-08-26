Conway police arrest 2 in connection to murder near Coastal Carolina

Roughly 20 killings in Horry County in 2018 garnered headlines Area police agencies had about 20 killings that caught their attention in 2018. Some of the incidents included a shooting in a public bathroom, a crime-spree that spanned two states and a shooting at a popular, oceanfront bar. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Area police agencies had about 20 killings that caught their attention in 2018. Some of the incidents included a shooting in a public bathroom, a crime-spree that spanned two states and a shooting at a popular, oceanfront bar.

Police charged a duo — who were both free on bond for other charges — with murder in connection to a weekend shooting near Coastal Carolina University.

Tyree Leonard Graham, 20, faces counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, third-offense shoplifting and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records. He was booked into jail on Saturday and is being held without bond.

Dorian Derrell Williams, 25, was charged with murder, two counts of attempted of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Conway police say the shooting was reported around 2 a.m. near 702 S.C. Highway 544. Multiple police agencies, including CCU police, responded to the scene to investigate.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified one victim as Jamarr White, 24, of Conway. He died of a gunshot wound. Another victim was also taken to the hospital.

One of the victims was found near a Founders Drive gas station, according to officials. The incident happened off-campus, and neither of the people shot were CCU students.

Before the alleged shooting, Graham was free on $5,000 bond from a May 2018 charge of possession with intent to deliver marijuana in Myrtle Beach, according to online court records. Williams was free on $7,500 bond for an assault of a high and aggravated nature charge in April 2018 out of Conway.

