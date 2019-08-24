Crime

One person has died in shooting near Coastal Carolina, Horry County Coroner ID’s victim

One of the people shot near Coastal Carolina University on Saturday has died.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified one victim as Jamarr White, 24, of Conway. He died of a gunshot wound. Another victim was also taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is not known.

Conway police say the shooting was reported around 2 a.m. near 702 S.C. Multiple police agencies, including CCU police, responded to the scene to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway police at 843-248-1790.

One of the victims was not a student and was found near a Founders Drive gas station, according to Coastal Carolina. The incident happened off-campus.

A suspect left the area in a red Dodge Charger, according to CCU. No other suspect information has been released.

