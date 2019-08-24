Two injured in reported shooting near Coastal Carolina campus, Conway police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two people were injured in a reported shooting near Coastal Carolina University’s on Saturday morning.

Conway police say the shooting was reported around 2 a.m. near 702 S.C. Highway 544. Two people went to the hospital for treatment.

Multiple police agencies, including CCU police, responded to the scene to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway police at (843) 248-1790.

One of the victim was not a student and was found near a Founders Drive gas station, according to Coastal Carolina. The incident happened off-campus.

A suspect left the area in a red Dodge Charger, according to CCU. No other suspect information has been released.

Gunshot victim at Founders Dr Circle K Gas Station. Suspect left area in Red Dodge Charger. Students avoid the area. Police are on scene. — Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) August 24, 2019

