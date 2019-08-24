Crime
Two injured in reported shooting near Coastal Carolina campus, Conway police say
Two people were injured in a reported shooting near Coastal Carolina University’s on Saturday morning.
Conway police say the shooting was reported around 2 a.m. near 702 S.C. Highway 544. Two people went to the hospital for treatment.
Multiple police agencies, including CCU police, responded to the scene to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway police at (843) 248-1790.
One of the victim was not a student and was found near a Founders Drive gas station, according to Coastal Carolina. The incident happened off-campus.
A suspect left the area in a red Dodge Charger, according to CCU. No other suspect information has been released.
