Myrtle Beach man faces decades in prison on child pornography charges

The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.
A Myrtle Beach man faces up to 70 years in prison for possessing child pornography, authorities say.
The state’s Attorney General Office announced seven charges of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor against Glenn Richard Leal, 30. He was arrested on Thursday and remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail.
The AG’s office says that Neal possessed numerous child pornography files.
Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is punishable by up to 10 years incarceration.
