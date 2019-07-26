Update: Father, son killed in Waccamaw Bingo shooting, robbery, family says

Police respond to active shooter incident in Myrtle Beach area Horry County police responded to a reported shooting and armed robbery Friday night on Belle Terre Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County police responded to a reported shooting and armed robbery Friday night on Belle Terre Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach area.

A father and son were shot and killed at an Horry County bingo parlor Friday night, their family told The Sun News.

“I just don’t know why anyone would kill them,” said Glenda Johnson. Her husband, Steve, and her son, Sparky, were the two that were killed, she said. “They have turned our world upside down.”

Johnson stood outside of the Waccamaw Bingo off U.S. Highway 501 an hour after the 10 p.m. shooting, crying as she watched the scene unfold. She kept saying “I gotta get inside” as friends and family comforted her outside the parlor.

The Johnson family has owned the parlor for about 30 years.

Horry County police confirmed that two people were killed Friday night but haven’t officially released their identities. HCPD initially posted on social media it responded to an attempted armed robbery and shooting incident near Myrtle Beach.

A “code red” was issued for the Tuscany neighborhood down the street from the bingo parlor on Belle Terre Boulevard. Police asked that community to shelter in place just before midnight.

A heavy police and fire presence remained in the area after the shooting and cars lined the road leading to Waccamaw Bingo. Those at the bingo parlor when the shooting happened were being kept inside by police and their loved ones were told to remain outside.

A man wearing a blue shirt was taken away from the scene in handcuffs, but police said later they’re still looking for the suspect.

“You took my son and husband. Why did you do that?” Johnson yelled as the man was being led away by police.

Sparky and Steve would give the shirt off their back to anyone and were the two finest men that people could have known, Glenda Johnson said.

“55 years we’ve been married,” Glenda Johnson said of her husband, “and someone took that away.”

Jim Dicapuce said his wife was inside the bingo parlor and called him soon after the shooting.

“Holy ****” he said of his reaction. He then drove to the parlor to check on her.

