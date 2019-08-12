10-year-old told a relative of a rape, her response was the child deserved it: warrants

What is an child neglect charge in South Carolina Unlawful neglect of a child is a felony charge in South Carolina. It can be punished by up to 10 years in prison. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Unlawful neglect of a child is a felony charge in South Carolina. It can be punished by up to 10 years in prison.

A 10-year-old girl told a relative she was sexually assaulted and the adult’s reaction was to tell the child she deserved to be raped, according to arrest warrants.

Myrtle Beach police charged Hailey Beth Whitehead Bonet, 32, with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child in connection to the incident. Police also arrested Angel Manuel Bonet-Martinez, 46, and charged him with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second-degree assault and battery and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

The first incident happened in June at a Myrtle Beach home, according to the warrants. The child said Bonet-Martinez entered her room and forced a sex act while saying, “that’s what you get.” The victim told Whitehead Bonet about the incident, and she did not report it to authorities.

A month later, the victim said she was changing clothes when Bonet-Martinez again forced a sex act on her, according to the warrants.

Bonet-Martinez reportedly told the girl that “that’s what you get for opening your mouth” and threatened her that it would get worse, according to the warrants. Whitehead Bonet told the victim, “that’s what you get for talking to [The Department of Social Services],” the warrants state.

Both suspects were given personal recognizance bonds though Myrtle Beach municipal court.

It wasn’t immediately clear who took custody of the child after the alleged incidents.