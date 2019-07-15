North Carolina man faces six-figure bond in Myrtle Beach child sexual assault case

What is the difference between probable cause and beyond. a reasonable doubt? There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two.

A 49-year-old man sexually abused a child for years, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Officers arrested Billy Ray Smith, of Concord, North Carolina, and charged him with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $400,000 bond, jail records show.

Police say the abuse occurred between 2007 and 2013 at a mobile home, according to arrest warrants. The victim was between 6 and 11 years old.

Officers said Smith assaulted the girl multiple times, including instances where he bathed her.

First-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Third-degree can be punished by up to 15 years incarceration.