Man charged after sexually assaulting girl at Myrtle Beach motels, police said

By Hannah Strong

January 24, 2019 02:42 PM

A 38-year-old man sexually assaulted a girl at Myrtle Beach motels over a 5-month period, according to an arrest warrant.

Christopher Loyd Williams, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old.

Myrtle Beach police began investigating in December after a person close to the victim saw her inappropriately touching herself and said Williams had done the same thing to her, an arrest warrant states. The victim was under 5 years old during the time of the alleged incidents, police said.

The incident allegedly happened between December 2017 and April 2018 at possibly two motels and a campground in Myrtle Beach, authorities said. The warrant states due to the victim’s age, it is unable to be determined the exact location and as many as three sexual assaults happened.

Williams is currently booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bail set for the charge, online records show.

