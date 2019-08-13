Here is the plea offered to one of the men accused of killing in a Myrtle Beach bathroom

Accused Myrtle Beach bathroom killer rejects plea deal One of the men accused of shooting and killing a person in a Myrtle Beach bathroom in June 2018 rejected a plea offer. Sylvester Bellamy died in the shooting. His trial is now set for December in Horry County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One of the men accused of shooting and killing a person in a Myrtle Beach bathroom in June 2018 rejected a plea offer. Sylvester Bellamy died in the shooting. His trial is now set for December in Horry County.

One of the men accused of killing a 24-year-old in a Withers Alley bathroom rejected a plea deal and will now face trial late this year.

Terrence Blackwell told an Horry County judge on Tuesday that he wanted to reject both plea offers made by the solicitor’s office.

One plea deal would have seen Blackwell plead guilty to murder and spend 35 years in prison. The other offer would have reduced the charge to voluntary manslaughter, which is punishable by up to 30 years prison. But, Blackwell would have to testify against his co-defendant Earl Gaddis.

By rejecting the plea deals, Blackwell had his trial set for December.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Myrtle Beach police arrested Blackwell and Gaddis in connection to a June 2018 shooting at the bathroom near the SkyWheel. The shooting happened on the eve of Carolina Country Music Festival. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified Sylvester Bellamy as the victim.

While Gaddis was out on bond for the shooting, investigators say he committed another murder in North Carolina. Gaddis was not present for Tuesday’s hearing in Horry County.