Accused Myrtle Beach bathroom shooter was wanted at time of killing, solicitor says

One of the men accused of killing a 24-year-old in a bathroom near Ocean Boulevard was wanted in North Carolina for attempted murder when the Myrtle Beach homicide happened.

“North Carolina was actively looking for [Terrence Blackwell] at the time of this incident,” said Cara Walker, assistant solicitor.

Blackwell and Earl Gaddis were charged with murder and other crimes in connection to the killing of Sylvester Bellamy in June. Police say Bellamy was shot in a Withers Alley bathroom.

Myrtle Beach Police responded to a shooting near the bathrooms along Withers Alley near Ocean Boulevard late Thursday night. A man was shot and taken to the hospital.

Blackwell was wanted in North Carolina for attempted murder and firing a weapon in a public place when the Myrtle Beach shooting occurred, Walker said. Walker discussed Blackwell’s criminal history during a bond hearing on Thursday in Horry County Court. A judge denied Blackwell bond.

Walker noted that Blackwell has ties to North Carolina and Maryland and called him a flight risk and danger to the community.

Blackwell has been in jail since his arrest the night of the killing. He wore tan, jail-issued clothing to his hearing and didn’t speak.

Horry County Judge Steven John did set bond for Gaddis at $75,000. He said he had more confidence Gaddis would return for future court hearings than Blackwell. Gaddis will be required to live with his parents in North Carolina, wear a GPS tracker and have a curfew preventing him from leaving home at night.

Bellamy’s aunt, Jamie Moore, asked John to deny bond. As he spoke to the court, some of Bellamy’s relatives put their head down and cried.

Gaddis, 18, has no criminal history and was in Myrtle Beach on vacation, defense attorney Morgan Martin said.