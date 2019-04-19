Man accused in Myrtle Beach bathroom murder again asking for bond

Men accused of Myrtle Beach bathroom murders appear in court Terence Isacc Blackwell (pictured) and Earl Rafel Gaddis, Jr., accused of killing Sylvester Bellamy in a Myrtle Beach public bathroom, had their bond hearings on Thursday in district court. Aug. 23, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Terence Isacc Blackwell (pictured) and Earl Rafel Gaddis, Jr., accused of killing Sylvester Bellamy in a Myrtle Beach public bathroom, had their bond hearings on Thursday in district court. Aug. 23, 2018.

A man held without bond on a murder charge in connection to a fatal Myrtle Beach shooting is asking a judge to reconsider his bond.

Terence Blackwell filed a motion this week asking for bail. In December, a Horry County judge denied his bond. Blackwell is accused of murder in the killing of Sylvester Bellamy in June. Police say Bellamy was shot in a Withers Alley bathroom on the eve of the Carolina County Music festival.

Investigators say Blackwell and Earl Ray Gaddis were involved in the shooting, and their cases are pending.

SHARE COPY LINK Myrtle Beach Police responded to a shooting near the bathrooms along Withers Alley near Ocean Boulevard late Thursday night. A man was shot and taken to the hospital.

Before the Myrtle Beach shooting, Blackwell was wanted in North Carolina for attempted murder and firing a weapon in a public place, Assistant Solicitor Cara Walker said at Blackwell’s December bond hearing.

Walker noted that Blackwell has ties to North Carolina and Maryland and called him a flight risk and danger to the community.