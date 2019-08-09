Man accused of shooting, killing another in Loris makes first court appearance

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A man with no criminal history before being charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Loris last month will remain in jail.

William Henry Jones II, 23, made his initial appearance in Horry County court on Friday. He was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A magistrate explained to Jones that only a circuit court judge can set bond on a murder charge. As a result, Jones will remain in J. Reuben Long Detention Center until he goes before a judge.

Jones II faces life in prison if convicted.

Horry County police say the shooting happened near Maple Street in Loris on July 16. According to police radio traffic, a man was found in the road around 11:35 p.m. He was still breathing when the first responders arrived. Soon after finding the victim, police saw a vehicle that was shot several times.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Demetrick Simon.

According to a South Carolina Law Enforcement background check, Jones II has not been charged with a crime before Horry police arrested him this week.