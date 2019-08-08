Crime

Horry police make arrest in connection to Loris murder

A man was charged with murder in connection in a shooting last month in the Loris area.

Horry County police announced on Thursday that William Henry Jones II faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He could face life in prison if convicted.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Jones on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened near Maple Street in Loris on July 16. According to police radio traffic, a man was found in the road around 11:35 p.m. He was still breathing when the first responders arrived. Soon after finding the victim, police saw a vehicle that was shot several times.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Demetrick Simon, 39.

