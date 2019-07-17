One dead in Loris area shooting, Loris and Horry police investigating

Roughly 20 killings in Horry County in 2018 garnered headlines
Area police agencies had about 20 killings that caught their attention in 2018. Some of the incidents included a shooting in a public bathroom, a crime-spree that spanned two states and a shooting at a popular, oceanfront bar.
One person was killed in a shooting in the Loris area early Wednesday morning.
Police say the shooting happened about midnight near Maple Street in Loris. Police have only said they are conducting a “death investigation” and have not classified the shooting as a murder.
Loris police and Horry County police are investigating the incident.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim.
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
