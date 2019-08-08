Crime
Horry County police find cocaine, heroin, guns, nearly $30K in drug busts
Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina
Horry police found more than 500 grams of cocaine, guns and nearly $30,000 when they did simultaneous drug busts this week.
On Tuesday, Horry police Narcotics and Vice Unit officers used search warrants on Malcolm Drive and Little River Inn Lane, according to the agency.
Officer seized 475 grams of crack cocaine, 160 grams of cocaine, 70 grams of heroin, 109 slips with heroin, various pills, three handguns and $27,910 in money, according to the agency.
Seven people were arrested and each charged with trafficking cocaine base over 400 grams and trafficking heroin over 28 grams. Those charged were:
- Clifford Randall, 39, of Little River
- Sean Randall, 51
- Gwendolyn Hamilton, 45, of Calabash, North Carolina
- Billy Bryant, 60, of Loris
- Nicole Stanley, 37, of Shalotte, North Carolina
- Timothy Gore, 46, of Myrtle Beach
- Jerrod Brown, 27
