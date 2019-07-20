Guns, drugs, 780 ammo rounds seized in two-day police operation in Myrtle Beach

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

More than a dozen people were arrested, numerous drugs seized and 780 rounds of ammunition were taken in a two-day police operation in Myrtle Beach.

Authorities announced the seizure on Saturday and say the operation took place on Wednesday and Thursday. Myrtle Beach police, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Task Force and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division all participated in the operation.

Police seized heroin, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, two guns and 784 rounds of ammunition, according to Myrtle Beach police.

The 14 people arrested in connection to the operation were:

Michael Quantrell Barr, 29, of Myrtle Beach - unlawful carry of a firearm, felon in possession of a handgun, second-offense possession with intent to deliver heroin, second-offense possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of a schedule Drug, simple possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine

Jermaine Thomas Mouzon, 38, of Myrtle Beach - cruelty to children, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

Sarah Nicole Meadows, 27, of Myrtle Beach - possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine

Xavier Mykel Graham,18, of Myrtle Beach - distribution of crack cocaine

Derrick Leroy Burgess, 43, of Irmo - resisting arrest

Annie Burgess, 61, of Myrtle Beach - cruelty to children

Angel Dawn Darling, 29, of Myrtle Beach - possession of crack cocaine

Bobby James Burgess, 40, of Myrtle Beach - possession of crack cocaine

Jadakiss Lashun Bowens, 19, of Myrtle Beach - possession of crack cocaine

David Laron Tisdale, 32, of Myrtle Beach - distribution of heroin and crack cocaine

Amber Nichole Baker, 29, of Myrtle Beach - distribution of heroin and crack cocaine

Raheem Tyrez Williams, 21, of Conway - possession of crack cocaine

Demarkis Earl Gamble, 21, of Myrtle Beach - possession of crack cocaine and possession of heroin

Shaimeek Lajuan Alston, 19, of Salters - possession of crack cocaine and possession of heroin