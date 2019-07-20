Crime
Guns, drugs, 780 ammo rounds seized in two-day police operation in Myrtle Beach
More than a dozen people were arrested, numerous drugs seized and 780 rounds of ammunition were taken in a two-day police operation in Myrtle Beach.
Authorities announced the seizure on Saturday and say the operation took place on Wednesday and Thursday. Myrtle Beach police, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Task Force and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division all participated in the operation.
Police seized heroin, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, two guns and 784 rounds of ammunition, according to Myrtle Beach police.
The 14 people arrested in connection to the operation were:
- Michael Quantrell Barr, 29, of Myrtle Beach - unlawful carry of a firearm, felon in possession of a handgun, second-offense possession with intent to deliver heroin, second-offense possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of a schedule Drug, simple possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine
- Jermaine Thomas Mouzon, 38, of Myrtle Beach - cruelty to children, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
- Sarah Nicole Meadows, 27, of Myrtle Beach - possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine
- Xavier Mykel Graham,18, of Myrtle Beach - distribution of crack cocaine
- Derrick Leroy Burgess, 43, of Irmo - resisting arrest
- Annie Burgess, 61, of Myrtle Beach - cruelty to children
- Angel Dawn Darling, 29, of Myrtle Beach - possession of crack cocaine
- Bobby James Burgess, 40, of Myrtle Beach - possession of crack cocaine
- Jadakiss Lashun Bowens, 19, of Myrtle Beach - possession of crack cocaine
- David Laron Tisdale, 32, of Myrtle Beach - distribution of heroin and crack cocaine
- Amber Nichole Baker, 29, of Myrtle Beach - distribution of heroin and crack cocaine
- Raheem Tyrez Williams, 21, of Conway - possession of crack cocaine
- Demarkis Earl Gamble, 21, of Myrtle Beach - possession of crack cocaine and possession of heroin
- Shaimeek Lajuan Alston, 19, of Salters - possession of crack cocaine and possession of heroin
