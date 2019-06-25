Police said they found a trio of drugs in Myrtle Beach area motel bust

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

Horry County police seized “crack, cocaine and meth” in a drug bust last week, according to a release.

The street crimes unit searched a room at the Sea Gypsy Inn at 304 Ocean Blvd. in the Myrtle Beach area and found 2.8 grams of crack cocaine, 1.5 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun and over $3,000 in cash.

Jean Louise Snyder, 51, now faces charges for distribution of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, cocaine and the possession of a schedule IV drug.

Jean Louise Snyder J. Reuben Long

Snyder, a Myrtle Beach resident, is currently being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center.