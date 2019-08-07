Crime
Myrtle Beach police investigating an armed robbery at downtown market
Myrtle Beach police is investigating a Tuesday afternoon robbery at a North Kings Highway market.
Officers responded to the Brazilian Food Mart, 310, N. Kings Hwy, around 2:50 for the reported robbery. Cpl. Thomas Vest said the suspect entered and robbed the store with a weapon.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money, Vest said.
Nobody was injured in the incident, Vest said. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police at (843) 918-1300.
