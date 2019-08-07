Myrtle Beach police investigating an armed robbery at downtown market

How long you could spend in jail for armed robbery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina.

Myrtle Beach police is investigating a Tuesday afternoon robbery at a North Kings Highway market.

Officers responded to the Brazilian Food Mart, 310, N. Kings Hwy, around 2:50 for the reported robbery. Cpl. Thomas Vest said the suspect entered and robbed the store with a weapon.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money, Vest said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, Vest said. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police at (843) 918-1300.

