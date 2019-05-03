Police say these suspects robbed a motel room then went to Dollar General

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police say four people robbed victims in their motel room on Wednesday, held them against their will and then went to a Dollar General, where they were later arrested on charges including armed robbery and kidnapping.

Arrest warrants released Friday connect two locals and two others from North Carolina to the robbery: David Giovani Boseman, 23, of Rockingham, North Carolina; Dionte Donald Brown, 21, of Myrtle Beach; Nadia Morgan Hickman, 21, of Conway; and Deonta Dumas, 17, of Rockingham.

All four face charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of weapon during a violent crime and drug-related offenses.

According to security footage, four people entered a Myrtle Beach motel room on Wednesday and allegedly proceeded to rob the people inside. A fifth person, identified as Hickman, waited outside in a get-away vehicle, the warrants said.

Police say the group robbed the victims at the Wayfarer Motel at 311 North Ocean Boulevard at gunpoint and took their money. One victim was held against the bed by the back of their neck, and another victim was forced into a chair at gunpoint.

Once the group had their money, they reportedly went to a nearby Dollar General, where they were later stopped by police, officers said.

All four face a charge of unlawful possession of a gun after a semi-automatic pistol was found in the car. In addition, 28 grams of marijuana was found in a black bag. They also face possession of marijuana with intent to distribute charges.

When police searched the members of the group, Brown was found to have meth in his back pocket, the warrant states.

Brown was arrested last year in connection robbing a smoke shop in Myrtle Beach. Police found him after he left palm prints on the counter. He was convicted in January, but was given probation.





Boseman also has a previous charge for a 2013 robbery. Because of their prior criminal history, Brown and Boseman both face a charge as a felon in possession of a firearm.

Myrtle Beach police did not respond to an inquiry about the identity of the fifth person mentioned in the warrants.



