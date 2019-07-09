He went to buy tobacco, then he had a gun to his back, Myrtle Beach police say

How long you could spend in jail for armed robbery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina.

A man said suspects held a gun to his back and stole $5 during an armed robbery on Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to a police report.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, Myrtle Beach police responded to the area near the Express Mart for the reported robbery.

The victim said he went to the mart to buy tobacco and left. Two black men, who were in the store, followed him as he crossed the street, according to the report. One suspect grabbed the victim from behind and put a gun against his back and demanded the victim’s money.

The other suspect frisked the victim searching for money. The victim had $5 on him, which the suspect took, according to the report. The suspects demanded more and threatened the victim.

After the robbery, the suspects fled to Warren Street, according to the report.