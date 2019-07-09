Crime

He went to buy tobacco, then he had a gun to his back, Myrtle Beach police say

A man said suspects held a gun to his back and stole $5 during an armed robbery on Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to a police report.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, Myrtle Beach police responded to the area near the Express Mart for the reported robbery.

The victim said he went to the mart to buy tobacco and left. Two black men, who were in the store, followed him as he crossed the street, according to the report. One suspect grabbed the victim from behind and put a gun against his back and demanded the victim’s money.

The other suspect frisked the victim searching for money. The victim had $5 on him, which the suspect took, according to the report. The suspects demanded more and threatened the victim.

After the robbery, the suspects fled to Warren Street, according to the report.

Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

