Express lane: How a checkout line argument ended with Myrtle Beach police being called

Only 15 items or less?

A fight in the checkout line at a Myrtle Beach store needed a police response Sunday.

Officers were called to a store in the 3300 block of North Kings Highway for the incident, according to a report, which does not name the business. A woman said she was assaulted in the store and told police there was a video.

The video showed two women in the store at the checkout line, according to the report. One makes a comment to the other about how long she was taking, and that she needed to hurry up.

A fight ensued when one of the people lunged at the other. Both victims reportedly locked up and fell to the ground. The woman who said she was assaulted was hit a few times, which caused small knots on her head.

The assaulted woman declined to press charges and was not arrested. The other woman, Rachel Henson, 32, was taken to jail on unreleased charges.