He forgot to grab his cash back from self checkout. Then, his $100 was taken and spent

A man is out $100 after forgetting to grab his cash back from a self checkout register at a Myrtle Beach Wal-Mart on Friday morning, according to a police report.
Police responded to the Wal-Mart at 1705 South Kings Highway for a larceny complaint, the report states. The man told an officer he had gone to Wal-Mart during his lunch break to purchase food and, upon paying for his items, he chose to get $100 cash back from the self checkout register, according to the report.
The man said he completed his transaction and left the store before remembering to grab the $100, the report states. He said that once he got to his vehicle he realized he’d left the money in the cash slot and went back into the store to retrieve it, according to the report.
The man said that when he went back into the store the money was gone and he asked a store manager if he could look at security footage, the report states. The officer then met with the store manager, who played surveillance that showed an unidentified black female wearing all dark clothing and a dark hat take the money once the man had left the store, according to the report.
The woman, who had been in line behind the man, grabbed the money while the store clerk was busy getting cigarettes she had requested, the report states. She then used the money to purchase her items, according to the report.
The woman then left the store, got into the passenger side of a 2005 Nissan Altima and went in an unknown direction, the report states.
Police gathered video evidence
