He was scanning items incorrectly at Wal-Mart. Now, that’s the least of his worries

By David Wetzel

March 03, 2019 05:24 PM

A man who attempted a bar code scam at the Wal-Mart on Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach turned out to be a fugitive from North Carolina and now warrants are being sought, according to a police report.

Police responded to Wal-Mart for a report of shoplifting on Saturday, when an employee witnessed a man scanning items of different bar codes as he rang up his merchandise, the report states. The man did it for a few other items that totaled $71.52, according to the report.

When questioned by police, the man told officer he did not mean to scan the items incorrectly but was told the store’s video footage showed differently, the report states. Eric Brandon Liles, 29, was placed under arrest and taken to Myrtle Beach Jail, according to the report.

Records showed that Liles is a wanted person with full extradition out of North Carolina, the report states. Police were in the process of seeking fugitive and shoplifting warrants.

